Power’s Fire & Rescue responds to high number of calls in May

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Powers Fire & Rescue Volunteer Department had a busy agenda last month.

Powers’ firefighters and emergency medical responders answered 49 incidents in the month of May alone.

The department responded to everything from emergency medical calls and fire alarms to vehicle crashes and hazardous conditions. Toss in seven brush/wood/grass/structure fires, and a department of volunteers found themselves quite busy.

“We’ll be sitting at home and the pager goes off and we drop everything we do to come right then,” Powers Fire Chief Joey Davis said. “It’s kind of like being on call, 24/7, 3-6-5.”

Power’s Fire & Rescue serves the Powers community and Jones County.

