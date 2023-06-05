Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Multiple agencies searching for Newton Co. murder suspect in Jasper Co., sheriff says

Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.(Newton County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are in Jasper County searching for a murder suspect wanted out of Newton County.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, authorities are trying to make contact with Roderick Tyrone Moss. Johnson says deputies have a “strong reason to believe” that he is in a mobile home east of the Rose Hill area.

Our sister station WTOK reported that Moss, 48, is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’dae Knowlin, whose body was found inside her home on Tuesday, May 30.

Johnson says Moss has reportedly been spotted in the county over the past few days. Several agencies have been assisting the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department in the search.

Search underway in Jasper County for Newton County homicide suspect

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are on the scene to assist JCSO in possibly making an arrest if Moss is found.

Johnson asks the public to stay away from the area “while they do their job and hope for a peaceful ending.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Silver Alert ongoing for Lamar County 18-year-old with medical condition
The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team won twice Sunday to force a...
USM wins twice Sunday to play its way into regional final for 2nd straight season
Driver trapped, injured in rollover in Jones County.
Driver injured in Jones County rollover Sunday
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Union County
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg.
HPD: Fatal shooting on W. 7th believed to be domestic-related

Latest News

The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team won twice Sunday to force a...
USM wins twice Sunday to play its way into regional final for 2nd straight season
Library ready with summer reading program
Powers Fire & Rescue logs a busy month of May
Sanger Theater hosts a not-so-silent movie or two Sunday
Saenger Theater hosts not-so-silent movie event Sunday