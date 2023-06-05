Multiple agencies searching for Newton Co. murder suspect in Jasper Co., sheriff says

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are in Jasper County searching for a murder suspect wanted out of Newton County.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, authorities are trying to make contact with Roderick Tyrone Moss. Johnson says deputies have a “strong reason to believe” that he is in a mobile home east of the Rose Hill area.

Our sister station WTOK reported that Moss, 48, is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’dae Knowlin, whose body was found inside her home on Tuesday, May 30.

Johnson says Moss has reportedly been spotted in the county over the past few days. Several agencies have been assisting the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department in the search.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are on the scene to assist JCSO in possibly making an arrest if Moss is found.

Johnson asks the public to stay away from the area “while they do their job and hope for a peaceful ending.”

