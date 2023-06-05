MDAC launches new website as resource for state’s timber industry

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A website is now available as a new resource for Mississippi’s timber industry.

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson announced the launch of the new Mississippi Timber website Monday.

MDAC said the website will be an online resource to market the state’s timber and forest products.

“Some time ago, our agency was a need to create a useful, verified resource to promote Mississippi timber, which is one of our state’s largest industries,” said Gipson. “Before, this kind of valuable information was not readily available.”

Gipson said the website will be an asset to economic developers and logistics coordinators, as well as timber and forest product producers, sellers and buyers around the state.

“We hope everyone will use this one-of-a-kind tool and helpful resource by visiting https://timber.mdac.ms.gov/,” Gipson said.

According to MDAC, forestry is Mississippi’s third largest industry, earning $1.3 billion in 2022, and the state is currently home to 19,235,186 acres of forestland and provides 64,544 timber-related jobs.

The new MDAC forestry online portal will include the following below:

Showcase the state’s timber resources, including a general overview of the economic impact of timber to the state;

Allow timber buyers, sellers and producers to complete a profile for inquiries for the buying or selling of timber;

Include a trade section featuring MDAC’s upcoming international inbound trade mission for 2024;

Provide logistics information and an overview of the state’s infrastructure;

Provide data, including information in maps and tables on Mississippi’s rich forestland.

“We are delighted to present this site as a tool for both the general public and those within the timber industry,” said Deputy Bureau Director of MDAC’s Timber Commerce Division, Ginger Williamson.

“This site has been several years in the making… We are excited about the potential of Mississippi’s wood industry and believe that the future is bright because of the positive collaboration the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce has enjoyed with these entities and many others throughout this process.”

For questions about MDAC’s timber website, contact Williamson at ginger@mdac.ms.gov.

To learn more about the state Department of Agriculture and Commerce and its various divisions, click HERE and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

