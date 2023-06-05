Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Man arrested for arson following large brushfire in Jackson Co.

Branson Causey, 29
Branson Causey, 29(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Park Estates resident Branson Causey, 29, is in custody and charged with arson following a brushfire on Sunday.

The fire, which officials said was still active as of 10 p.m. Sunday, began in the area of Plymouth Road, Old CCC Camp Road, Lexington Street and Richmond Street. Multiple agencies were on the scene throughout the afternoon protecting structures in close proximity.

While a suspect is in custody, officials still have no cause of the fire at this time. Causey is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Silver Alert ongoing for Lamar County 18-year-old with medical condition
Driver trapped, injured in rollover in Jones County.
Driver injured in Jones County rollover Sunday
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Union County
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg.
HPD: Fatal shooting on W. 7th believed to be domestic-related
The Golden Eagles line up for the National Anthem at Plainsman Park in the Auburn Regional
USM avenges opening-round loss with 9-4 win over Samford Sunday

Latest News

The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team won twice Sunday to force a...
USM wins twice Sunday to play its way into regional final for 2nd straight season
Library ready with summer reading program
Powers Fire & Rescue logs a busy month of May
Sanger Theater hosts a not-so-silent movie or two Sunday
Saenger Theater hosts not-so-silent movie event Sunday
Pickup truck rollover in Jones County sends one to emergency room