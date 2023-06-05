Win Stuff
‘Hocus Pocus 3′ is happening, Disney official confirms

(From left) Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker star in "Hocus Pocus 2."
(From left) Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker star in "Hocus Pocus 2."(Walt Disney Studios)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Another “Hocus Pocus” film is in the works, a Disney official confirmed this week.

In an interview with The New York Times published Sunday, Walt Disney Pictures President Sean Bailey said that “Hocus Pocus 3″ is happening.

Bailey did not discuss further details about the project.

Last year’s “Hocus Pocus 2″ was a massive streaming success for Disney, debuting nearly 30 years after the original “Hocus Pocus” from 1993.

The “Hocus Pocus” films star Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters – witches in Salem who are always up to trouble. It’s unclear if the trio will be returning for the third installment.

In The New York Times article, Bailey said he is working on about 50 projects that are in various stages of production.

