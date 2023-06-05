Hattiesburg pools making a splash in the community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The sounds of laughter now fill the Hattiesburg community pools.

The pools officially opened for the summer on Monday, giving families a safe environment to make new memories.

“Hattiesburg has a lot to offer, especially outdoors, so swimming pools are going to be a great asset and we know in Mississippi it gets hot and so we’re excited to have families come and take advantage of the pools that we have that are open to the public,” said Hattiesburg Interim Parks and Recreation Director Betsy Mercier.

There are 3 locations, the C.E. Roy Community Center, the Ben McNair Recreation Center, and Vernon Dahmer Park.

Admission is $1 and each pool is staffed with 2 lifeguards during all hours of operation.

While this should be a fun experience, Mercier said you should remember to follow the rules.

“We have listed rules at every site,” Mercier said. “Obviously, no swimming with no lifeguard on duty. We have no running, and we ask that there’s no outside food or drink, especially no glass products.”

Hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturdays, they are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mercier said spaces like this are an asset to communities.

“To be able to have a place for people to swim...we know that not everybody has a pool in their back yard but in the summer heat, it’s important to cool off. It’s an amenity to offer something like that,” Mercier said. “Not every city has the ability to do so, and we’ve made upgrades to every pool, so we’re really excited about offering that as a summer activity.”

