Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hattiesburg pools making a splash in the community

Public pools open for the summer in Hattiesburg.
Public pools open for the summer in Hattiesburg.(WDAM)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The sounds of laughter now fill the Hattiesburg community pools.

The pools officially opened for the summer on Monday, giving families a safe environment to make new memories.

“Hattiesburg has a lot to offer, especially outdoors, so swimming pools are going to be a great asset and we know in Mississippi it gets hot and so we’re excited to have families come and take advantage of the pools that we have that are open to the public,” said Hattiesburg Interim Parks and Recreation Director Betsy Mercier.

There are 3 locations, the C.E. Roy Community Center, the Ben McNair Recreation Center, and Vernon Dahmer Park.

Admission is $1 and each pool is staffed with 2 lifeguards during all hours of operation.

While this should be a fun experience, Mercier said you should remember to follow the rules.

“We have listed rules at every site,” Mercier said. “Obviously, no swimming with no lifeguard on duty. We have no running, and we ask that there’s no outside food or drink, especially no glass products.”

Hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturdays, they are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mercier said spaces like this are an asset to communities.

“To be able to have a place for people to swim...we know that not everybody has a pool in their back yard but in the summer heat, it’s important to cool off. It’s an amenity to offer something like that,” Mercier said. “Not every city has the ability to do so, and we’ve made upgrades to every pool, so we’re really excited about offering that as a summer activity.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Silver Alert ongoing for Lamar County 18-year-old with medical condition
Justin Storm, Southern Miss
USM wins twice Sunday to play its way into regional final for 2nd straight season
Driver trapped, injured in rollover in Jones County.
Driver injured in Jones County rollover Sunday
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Union County
The Golden Eagles line up for the National Anthem at Plainsman Park in the Auburn Regional
USM avenges opening-round loss with 9-4 win over Samford Sunday

Latest News

Saenger Theater hosts not-so-silent movie night
Saenger Theater hosts not-so-silent movie night
Power's Fire & Rescue responds to high number of calls in May
Power’s Fire & Rescue responds to high number of calls in May
'First Saturday' program debuted this weekend
‘First Saturday’ street market supports local businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
A Juneteenth flag raising ceremony was held at Vernon Dahmer Park Saturday.
Dahmer Park flag raising celebrates Juneteenth holiday