Hattiesburg library offering teen summer program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg wing of the Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County Library is gearing up for its summer reading programs.

Hattiesburg has added a new teen division, and teenagers are encouraged to come to the library to enjoy time reading, playing video games and having a space that is made just for them.

“So, we want the teenagers to come to our teen center and be able to hang out in a safe environment,” Youth Services Librarian Nancy Claypool said. “It’s only available for teens, so adults can’t come in there and little kids can’t.

“So, it’s really just a space just for teens where they can play video games. We have Nintendo switches that are going to be a part of the teen center opening, different computers, things like that just have the teens come in, safe environment, have fun and maybe check out some books while they are here.”

For a list of summer events, visit the Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County website.

