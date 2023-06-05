Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

A few hit-or-miss storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon as the heat continues

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 6/5
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening with showers ending just after sunset. Temperatures fall into the low 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and hot as highs top out into the upper 80s to low 90s. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a few pop-up showers. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy. A stray shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

That trend will continue this weekend as highs remain in the low 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Silver Alert ongoing for Lamar County 18-year-old with medical condition
Justin Storm, Southern Miss
USM wins twice Sunday to play its way into regional final for 2nd straight season
Driver trapped, injured in rollover in Jones County.
Driver injured in Jones County rollover Sunday
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Union County
The Golden Eagles line up for the National Anthem at Plainsman Park in the Auburn Regional
USM avenges opening-round loss with 9-4 win over Samford Sunday

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 6/5
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 6/5
06/05 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast
06/05 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast
06/05 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast
06/05 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast
Rainy forecast
Rain chances return this week, we have a muggy week ahead