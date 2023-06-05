A few hit-or-miss storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon as the heat continues

Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening with showers ending just after sunset. Temperatures fall into the low 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and hot as highs top out into the upper 80s to low 90s. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a few pop-up showers. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy. A stray shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

That trend will continue this weekend as highs remain in the low 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

