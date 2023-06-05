06/05 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It was all about the lower humidity last week, which I hope you enjoyed because this week will be the polar opposite. Humidity levels have already returned to “sticky” as of this morning, and will be “oppressive” by the start of next week after one day of relief over the weekend. We’re also entering another “summer-like” pattern, which means at least a 20% chance of rain each afternoon. It’s likely we’ll see some thunderstorms in there as well, but at least at this time severe weather is not expected. Still, it’s always better to err with caution with these heating based storms, which can overachieve given the right ingredients.

For today, expect a slightly higher than average high near 89 degrees, with rising humidity and a 30% daily chance of afternoon showers. Expect afternoon showers to develop between 2-6 PM, potentially even lingering a bit longer. Not expecting much out of these, but always better to watch them, so it’s another good time to download our app for the live radar if you haven’t already. Chances dip slightly through the middle of the week, but we’ll undoubtedly still see at least one shower or thunderstorm each afternoon, so just be ready for them.

