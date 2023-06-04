Small brush fire gets out of control in Jones County

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - What started as a small fire turned into an acre-wide brush fire in Jones County Saturday.

Volunteer Fire Department units from Johnson, Glade, Ovett and Moselle responded to a brush fire at 664 Ira G. Odom Road about 3:45 p.m. Saturday

Upon arrival, firefighters found a brush fire spread across about 3/4 acre to 1 acre with a power pole and a 15-foot-by-10 shop in flames as well.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and stop the spread of the fire, protecting the nearby home.

Resident Zane Stewart said he had a small fire burning and it got out of control and spread across the yard.

The driveway was about 1/5 of a mile long and in poor condition.

Firefighters were only able to access this residence with small brush trucks. Tankers also responded, but had to remain on Ira G. Odom Road due to being unable to travel the long driveway.

Safety tip

Larger fire apparatus weigh between 38,000 pounds to 60,000 pounds, so access to certain areas can be challenging.

Narrow driveways and driveways and roads in poor condition mean that fire apparatus cannot access the areas those roads lead to, which could mean a building is inaccessible to fire equipment.

Poor driveway conditions could mean loss of life or valuable property if the condition is so poor that fire equipment cannot access the scene.

Regular maintenance to keep your driveway in good condition could make a significant difference in protecting lives and minimizing property damage in the event of a fire or other emergency.

