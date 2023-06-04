Win Stuff
Silver Alert ongoing for Lamar County 18-year-old with medical condition

Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Mississippi 13 in the Lumberton/Baxterville area.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The search continues after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a Lamar County teenager.

Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Mississippi 13 in the Lumberton/Baxterville area.

Long is described as 5 ft., 4 in. tall, weighing 140 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt and blue jeans with leopard print shoes.

Family members said Long suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Alyssa Long should contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 794-8610.

