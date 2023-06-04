Silver Alert issued for Lumberton 18-year-old
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Lumberton teenager.
Authorities say 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of U.S. 11 in Lumberton walking in an unknown direction.
Long is described as 5 feet, 4 inches, tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a dark grey T-shirt and blue jeans with leopard print shoes .
Family members say Long suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Alyssa Long is asked to please contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 794-8610.
