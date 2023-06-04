SEMRHI hosts ‘MAG’net Field Day

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative hosted Saturday a ‘Magnet’ Field Day, which celebrated milestones in reducing health disparities in the state.

The event, held from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. at Law Fitness in Oak Grove, gave families around the Pine Belt an opportunity to learn.

The day not only suggested ways to incorporate physical activity into lives, but pointed out potentially healthier eating habits as well.

Bags of fresh produce were given to families who participated in the event.

“We have employee participants and community participants that are here to get some exercise and stay active,” SEMRHI Director of Grants Houston Ernst said.

Tiffany Grant, director of the ‘Magnet’ program, said that she looked forward to partnering with SEMRHI for this project.

“I’m just so excited that the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative is one of our partnering organizations to improve health in Mississippi and we want people to increase physical activity so that they can improve their health outcomes,” Grant said.

