Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says

A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A scuba diver in an Oklahoma lake discovered a gas grenade while under the lake’s surface, according to authorities.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from the scuba diver saying he had found a type of bomb or smoke grenade while diving in Lake Murray.

Deputies arrived at the location and determined the device the diver had found was a live CS gas grenade.

Officials called the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad who also confirmed the device was a CS gas grenade from around the early 2000s.

The team collected the grenade with plans to detonate it offsite.

The sheriff’s office praised the diver for locating the grenade and involving the authorities to properly dispose of it.

Officials also said others who happen upon potentially dangerous devices should contact the proper authorities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg.
HPD: Fatal shooting on W. 7th believed to be domestic-related
Person injured Friday night in rollover on Mississippi 29 Friday on Jones County
Person ‘severely injured’ in rollover on Mississippi 29 in Jones County
Petal first responders at Enterprise Transportation Company on Friday afternoon.
2 injured after incident at Enterprise Transportation Co. in Petal
The University of Southern Mississippi eliminated host Auburn University, 7-2, Saturday at the...
USM baseball tops top-seeded Auburn 7-2 to stay alive at NCAA Regional

Latest News

Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Union County
Driver trapped, injured in rollover in Jones County.
Driver injured in Jones County rollover Sunday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble