MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Union County

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved-shooting involving the Union County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident under investigation happened Friday at a residence on Mississippi 349 as deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance.

According to the MBI release, when deputies arrived at the residence and approached the house, a subject pointed a gun at the deputies.

The deputies received no injuries. The subject received fatal injuries.

MBI currently is gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

