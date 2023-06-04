Win Stuff
Hannah’s hot and humid weekend forecast

Hot and humid weekend ahead
Hot and humid weekend ahead
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be nice as temperatures fall into the mid 60′s. There is a 30% chance for scattered showers throughout the evening. for the rest of the evening, the skies will be partly cloudy.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the mid to high 80′s across the Pine Belt. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon. There is no chance of rain. tomorrow will be a great day to get outside.

Monday we will see temperatures in the low 90′s across the area. There is a 30% chance of afternoon showers.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance of rain in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90′s. Skies will be partly cloudy and there is 20% chance of rain in the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be into the high 60′s across the Pine Belt.

