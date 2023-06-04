‘First Saturday’ street market supports local businesses in downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Hattiesburg businesses and local vendors were bustling during the Downtown Hattiesburg Association’s “First Saturday” event.

The street market takes place the first Saturday of every month through Oct. 7.

Downtown businesses offer deals and host events during First Saturday, including block parties, outdoor markets and art gallery openings.

Sweet Sippi Sno Cone stand employee Ella Richardson said the event has a great impact on the local economy and getting people to downtown Hattiesburg.

“I love First Saturday,” she said. “I’ve been doing First Saturday for a while now. The Lucky Rabbit has let us set up out here for a couple of years and it’s really fun. It’s a great way for the community to come out and be together, and I love it.

The next First Saturday event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.