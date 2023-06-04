Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

‘First Saturday’ street market supports local businesses in downtown Hattiesburg

'First Saturday' a boon for downtown Hattiesburg
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Hattiesburg businesses and local vendors were bustling during the Downtown Hattiesburg Association’s “First Saturday” event.

The street market takes place the first Saturday of every month through Oct. 7.

Downtown businesses offer deals and host events during First Saturday, including block parties, outdoor markets and art gallery openings.

Sweet Sippi Sno Cone stand employee Ella Richardson said the event has a great impact on the local economy and getting people to downtown Hattiesburg.

“I love First Saturday,” she said. “I’ve been doing First Saturday for a while now. The Lucky Rabbit has let us set up out here for a couple of years and it’s really fun. It’s a great way for the community to come out and be together, and I love it.

The next First Saturday event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist 34-year-old Heather Rowell of Ellisville led Jones County law enforcement on a...
Woman leads Jones law enforcement on cross-county motorcycle chase
The Wayne County community is reeling after three separate shootings sent two women and a...
‘They’re all connected’: Multiple shootings injure 2 women, 1 child in Wayne County
The scene has since been cleared as of this time, according to the police department.
HPD: U.S. 49 storefront hit by elderly driver suffering from medical condition
Petal first responders at Enterprise Transportation Company on Friday afternoon.
2 injured after incident at Enterprise Transportation Co. in Petal
If anyone has information about the suspects’ identities or whereabouts, contact HPD at...
2 men suspected of grand larceny, theft in Hattiesburg from March

Latest News

Oak Grove High School student finishes first at debate nationals
Oak Grove High School student wins nationals in debate
Oak Grove High School student wins 1st at debate nationals
Oak Grove High School students wins nationals in debate
Early Juneteenth celebration held in Hattiesburg
'First Saturday' program debuted this weekend
'First Saturday' a boon for downtown Hattiesburg