Driver injured in Jones County rollover Sunday

Driver trapped, injured in rollover in Jones County.
Driver trapped, injured in rollover in Jones County.(Powers Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver was taken to emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries after being rescued from a pickup truck after running off the road early Sunday morning.

The accident happened about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. First responders from Glade, Powers and M&M volunteer fire departments worked the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a pickup truck on its side with a single individual involved.

An initial investigation found the truck apparently left the roadway and struck a culvert. The vehicle left the ground, flipped, and later came to rest.

The truck’s driver was trapped and firefighters removed the windshield to free the person.

Emserv Ambulance Service transported the driver to the emergency room. 

Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers also responded to the accident.

