Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Dahmer Park flag raising celebrates Juneteenth holiday

A Juneteenth flag raising ceremony was held at Vernon Dahmer Park Saturday.
A Juneteenth flag raising ceremony was held at Vernon Dahmer Park Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Events celebrating the upcoming Juneteenth holiday have begun in the Pine Belt.

Saturday morning, organizers with the Hattiesburg Juneteenth Celebration hosted a ninth annual flag-raising ceremony at Vernon Dahmer Park.

It featured both the American and Juneteenth flags.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

Saturday’s event was a prelude to traditional Juneteenth activities at Dahmer Park that will take place the weekend before the federal Juneteenth holiday on June 19.

“We have our big parade that starts our celebration on the morning of June 17,” Rev. Ray A. Smith, Hattiesburg Juneteenth Celebration executive director/coordinator. “The celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. that morning and we’ll have booths, a variety of foods, arts and crafts.”

The featured speaker Saturday was Sylvia Holmes-Myers, National Juneteenth Observance Foundation president.

That organization was started by Holmes-Myers’ late husband, Dr. Ronald Myers Sr.

“If a lot of times, you see we have the Juneteenth flag and the American flag, (that’s) because the two of them represent the flags of freedom,” said Holmes-Myers. “My husband coined that.

“The two of them together are America’s flags of freedom, the Juneteenth flag and the United States flag.“

The Hattiesburg Juneteenth celebration is in its 40th year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist 34-year-old Heather Rowell of Ellisville led Jones County law enforcement on a...
Woman leads Jones law enforcement on cross-county motorcycle chase
The Wayne County community is reeling after three separate shootings sent two women and a...
‘They’re all connected’: Multiple shootings injure 2 women, 1 child in Wayne County
The scene has since been cleared as of this time, according to the police department.
HPD: U.S. 49 storefront hit by elderly driver suffering from medical condition
Petal first responders at Enterprise Transportation Company on Friday afternoon.
2 injured after incident at Enterprise Transportation Co. in Petal
Person injured Friday night in rollover on Mississippi 29 Friday on Jones County
Person ‘severely injured’ in rollover on Mississippi 29 in Jones County

Latest News

Bay Fest big hit in Bay Springs
Bay Fest 2023 brings community together
"Big Hope" will deliver hot meals and groceries to families experiencing food insecurity in...
‘Big Hope’ mobile pantry to feed families in Marion, Walthall, Lamar counties
"Rainbows and Tornadoes" will be on display at the historic Eureka School until Aug. 25.
Eureka School hosting exhibit of works from Hattiesburg artist, veteran Al Branch
Funding needed for summer reading programs
South Miss. Regional Library needing extra support for summer reading program