Bay Fest 2023 brings community together

By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAY SPRINGS Miss. (WDAM) - Four days of food, fun, carnival rides and more can be found at Bay Fest - the City of Bay Springs’ biggest annual event.

Mayor Donald Brown said this year marked the 33rd time the city has hosted the event.

“We’ve got some great weather, it’s cooperating, and it’s just beautiful,” Brown said. “It’s a little hot, but everybody is having a good time.”

This is the second year the city has been able to host the event since the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown said it’s a great way to bring the community together.

“(The community) loves it,” Brown said. “We’ve got so many activities for the kids, the carnival and good music. It’s just a great thing for the kids and everybody to be able to come out and do. It keeps our community strong and working together.”

People from all over come out to enjoy the event, and it has a great economic impact on the city of Bay Springs.

Vendor Anthemena Walker said she’s been going to Bay Fest for as long as she can remember.

“It means everything to Bay Springs to be able to host Bay Fest,” Walker said. “It says a lot. You normally see things like this in big cities, but here in Bay Springs, we can bring people in to help enjoy our city and help us grow.”

While Saturday was the last day of the event, Brown said he’s already looking forward to next year.

“We are looking to be bigger and better every year, and we’re hoping next year will be even better,” Brown said.

