21 records broken at State Games of Mississippi master swim competition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - State Games of Mississippi participants broke 21 records during the 2023 master swim competition on Saturday.

70-year-old swimmer Rick Wery broke all five of the records in his category leading the day with the most records broken by a single participant. Wery traveled to Meridian from Biloxi to take place in this years games.

“Well I didn’t plan on setting any records but when you get to 70 you take what you can get,” said Wery. “It’s a new for me, I’ve participated in masters before but I’ve never been in the state games. It was a great meet.”

There were 30 events at MCC’s pool and about 20 participants. The swimmers traveled from all over Mississippi and even hosted people from Arkansas and California.

This is the 30th year that the master swim competition has been hosted as an event for the state games.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.