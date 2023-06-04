Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

21 records broken at State Games of Mississippi master swim competition

21 records were broken at the 2023 state games of Mississippi master swim competition.
21 records were broken at the 2023 state games of Mississippi master swim competition.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - State Games of Mississippi participants broke 21 records during the 2023 master swim competition on Saturday.

70-year-old swimmer Rick Wery broke all five of the records in his category leading the day with the most records broken by a single participant. Wery traveled to Meridian from Biloxi to take place in this years games.

“Well I didn’t plan on setting any records but when you get to 70 you take what you can get,” said Wery. “It’s a new for me, I’ve participated in masters before but I’ve never been in the state games. It was a great meet.”

There were 30 events at MCC’s pool and about 20 participants. The swimmers traveled from all over Mississippi and even hosted people from Arkansas and California.

This is the 30th year that the master swim competition has been hosted as an event for the state games.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Alert issued for Lumberton teenager
Silver Alert issued for Lumberton 18-year-old
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg.
HPD: Fatal shooting on W. 7th believed to be domestic-related
Driver trapped, injured in rollover in Jones County.
Driver injured in Jones County rollover Sunday
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Union County
The Golden Eagles line up for the National Anthem at Plainsman Park in the Auburn Regional
USM avenges opening-round loss with 9-4 win over Samford Sunday

Latest News

The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team won twice Sunday to force a...
USM wins twice Sunday to play its way into regional final for 2nd straight season
The Golden Eagles line up for the National Anthem at Plainsman Park in the Auburn Regional
USM avenges opening-round loss with 9-4 win over Samford Sunday
The University of Southern Mississippi eliminated host Auburn University, 7-2, Saturday at the...
USM baseball tops top-seeded Auburn 7-2 to stay alive at NCAA Regional
Purvis High School wins Class 4A state baseball crown