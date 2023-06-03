USM baseball leads Auburn 6-2 at NCAA Regional

AUBURN, Ala. (WDAM) - Three home runs, two by shortstop Dustin Dickerson, have helped give the University of Southern Mississippi a 6-2 lead after six innings over Auburn University Saturday afternoon in a NCAA regional elimination game at Plainsman Park.

Second-seeded USM (41-18) wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

After center fielder Matt Etzel reached on an error and designated hitter Slade Wilks walked, first baseman Christopher Sargent hit his 13th home run of the season to right field.

Dickerson led off the third inning with his seventh home run, then swatted his eighth in the fifth inning.

A sacrifice fly by catcher Rodrigo Montenegro in the top of the sixth inning put USM up 6-0.

Top-seeded Auburn (34-22-1) broke through with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning

USM starting pitcher Billy Oldham allowed two runs on four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

