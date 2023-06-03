Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Two dead after plane crashes near Tupelo airport

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people are dead after a plane crashed near the Tupelo Regional Airport Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka confirmed the deaths with WTVA, the news station reports.

The identities of the occupants are unknown at this time.

It is also unknown what caused the plane to crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist 34-year-old Heather Rowell of Ellisville led Jones County law enforcement on a...
Woman leads Jones law enforcement on cross-county motorcycle chase
The Wayne County community is reeling after three separate shootings sent two women and a...
‘They’re all connected’: Multiple shootings injure 2 women, 1 child in Wayne County
The scene has since been cleared as of this time, according to the police department.
HPD: U.S. 49 storefront hit by elderly driver suffering from medical condition
Petal first responders at Enterprise Transportation Company on Friday afternoon.
2 injured after incident at Enterprise Transportation Co. in Petal
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the overnight theft of a 2019...
Jones County sheriff seeks information on stolen ATV

Latest News

Work on East Hardy Street bridge is expected to resume, full-bore, next week.
East Hardy Street project to pick back up next week
Purvis High School wins Class 4A state baseball crown
Work on East Hardy Street bridge expected to be full go next week
Person injured Friday night in rollover on Mississippi 29 Friday on Jones County
Person ‘severely injured’ in rollover on Mississippi 29 in Jones County