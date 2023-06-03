Win Stuff
Southern Miss to host two cybersecurity camps

Southern Miss will host two cybersecurity camps in the month of June.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of high school students from Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana will be at the University of Southern Mississippi over the next two weeks learning about cybersecurity.

The 2023 GenCyber Cybersecurity Camp will be hosted by USM’s School of Computing Sciences and Computer Engineering.

Two residential camps will take place.

The first will run the the week of June 4.

The second week-long camp begins on June 11.

Students will learn techniques to reduce cyber vulnerability and find out how to secure data and stop unauthorized system access.

The GenCyber program, which funds the camps, focuses on engaging middle and/or high school students through cybersecurity.

The essentials include:

  • Cybersecurity defined
  • Types of jobs/careers
  • Types of degrees connected with cybersecurity.

Participants in grades 9-12 will take part in classes of 40 students each week.

