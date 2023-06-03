Win Stuff
Purvis High School wins Class 4A state baseball chamionship

Purvis High School wins Class 4A state baseball championship with 3-2 win Friday over West Lauderdale High School in 10 innings.
Purvis High School wins Class 4A state baseball championship with 3-2 win Friday over West Lauderdale High School in 10 innings.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - Neither Mother Nature nor West Lauderdale High could keep the Purvis High School baseball team from its appointed rounds with destiny.

It took a little longer than originally scheduled, but the Tornadoes pulled off a 3-2 victory in 10 innings over the Knights Friday to capture the Class 4A state baseball championship at Trustmark Park.

It marked the school’s fourth state baseball crown.

The Tornadoes swept the best-of-three series, but both wins went extra innings.

Purvis won 3-1 in eight innings Wednesday night.

Friday, a 30 minute rain delay helped push the game from the afternoon into the evening, an outcome finally decided in the third extra inning of the game.

