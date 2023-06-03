Win Stuff
Person ‘severely injured’ in rollover on Mississippi 29 in Jones County

Person injured Friday night in rollover on Mississippi 29 Friday on Jones County
Person injured Friday night in rollover on Mississippi 29 Friday on Jones County(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ovett and Johnson volunteer fire departments in Jones County responded to a vehicle collision on Mississippi 29 south at Ovett Circle Road shortly after 7 p.m.  Friday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a vehicle that appeared to have left the road and rolled over, eventually coming to rest at a small embankment.

The single person involved had been ejected from the vehicle.

Firefighters immediately began assisting with emergency care and traffic control.

Emserv Ambulance Service responded to the scene and transported the individual involved to the emergency room with severe injuries.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded.

