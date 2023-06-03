Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

HPD: Fatal shooting on W. 7th believed to be domestic-related

Coroner identified deceased as 26-year-old Najee Hawkins of Hattiesburg
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg.
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was shot and died early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg in what police are describing as a domestic dispute.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the deceased as Najee Hawkins, 26, Hattiesburg.

Klem said the body will be sent to the state Crime Lab in Biloxi for autopsy.

Hattiesburg police were called to the 2300 block of West Seventh Street by a reports of a shooting around 3 a,m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found a deceased male with a gunshot wound.

Another male was taken later into custody after turning himself in, HPD said.

HPD said as the investigation progressed, it learned that the shooting was isolated and domestic-related.

The investigation is considered ongoing, and no other details were made available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist 34-year-old Heather Rowell of Ellisville led Jones County law enforcement on a...
Woman leads Jones law enforcement on cross-county motorcycle chase
The Wayne County community is reeling after three separate shootings sent two women and a...
‘They’re all connected’: Multiple shootings injure 2 women, 1 child in Wayne County
The scene has since been cleared as of this time, according to the police department.
HPD: U.S. 49 storefront hit by elderly driver suffering from medical condition
Petal first responders at Enterprise Transportation Company on Friday afternoon.
2 injured after incident at Enterprise Transportation Co. in Petal
Person injured Friday night in rollover on Mississippi 29 Friday on Jones County
Person ‘severely injured’ in rollover on Mississippi 29 in Jones County

Latest News

The University of Southern Mississippi leads host Auburn University 6-0 after 5 1/2 innings at...
USM baseball leads Auburn 6-2 at NCAA Regional
WLBT General Photo
Two dead after plane crashes near Tupelo airport
Work on East Hardy Street bridge is expected to resume, full-bore, next week.
East Hardy Street project to pick back up next week
Purvis High School wins Class 4A state baseball crown