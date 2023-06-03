HPD: Fatal shooting on W. 7th believed to be domestic-related

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was shot and died early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg in what police are describing as a domestic dispute.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the deceased as Najee Hawkins, 26, Hattiesburg.

Klem said the body will be sent to the state Crime Lab in Biloxi for autopsy.

Hattiesburg police were called to the 2300 block of West Seventh Street by a reports of a shooting around 3 a,m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found a deceased male with a gunshot wound.

Another male was taken later into custody after turning himself in, HPD said.

HPD said as the investigation progressed, it learned that the shooting was isolated and domestic-related.

The investigation is considered ongoing, and no other details were made available.

