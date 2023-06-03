Win Stuff
Hot and humid this weekend.

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 6/2
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies will be mostly clear this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid to upper 60s.

Highs on Saturday will top out into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be even hotter as highs soar into the mid 90s during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Expect more of the same next week.

Skies will be partly cloudy for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

