Eureka School hosting exhibit of works from Hattiesburg artist, veteran Al Branch

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new exhibit of more than two dozen works by the late Hattiesburg artist and Korean War veteran Al Branch is now on display at the historic Eureka School.

The exhibit is called, “Rainbows and Tornadoes: The Mystical World of Branch.”

Twenty-nine nature-inspired drawings and other illustrations are featured in an exhibit that will run through Aug. 25.

Admission is free.

Much of the art is from Branch’s unpublished book, “Tommy John and the Rainbow Tornado.”

An opening reception for the exhibit will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“(Branch) absolutely loved nature,” said Latoya Norman, Sixth Street Museum District. director “He would go to zoos, aquariums, he would just go outside and study nature and life and so, a lot of what you’ll see will depict that.

“He was very detailed, and so, it’s just amazing looking at this work and how he brought these different scenes to life.”

The exhibit can be seen on Thursdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment.

