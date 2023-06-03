2 injured after incident at Enterprise Transportation Co. in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were taken for medical attention after an incident at Enterprise Transportation Company in Petal Friday afternoon.

According to Petal Assistant Fire Chief Marion Sims, the call came in as a reported explosion, but he said after an initial investigation, “it was determined to be a flash from the ignition of the release from a tank.”

The incident happened at the property off U.S. Highway 11 around 1 p.m.

Petal police officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene. Two people were seen being loaded into ambulances and taken away. Officials did not have specific details on the extent of the injuries.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.