Woman leads Jones law enforcement on cross-county motorcycle chase

Motorcyclist 34-year-old Heather Rowell of Ellisville led Jones County law enforcement on a cross-country police chase.
Motorcyclist 34-year-old Heather Rowell of Ellisville led Jones County law enforcement on a cross-country police chase.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman is behind bars after a cross-county police chase.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported the incident occurred on Thursday, June 1, when Deputy Matt Bailey attempted to stop a motorcyclist on MS-589 near Ellisville.

The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Heather Rowell of Ellisville, refused to stop and fled west on MS-590.

JCSD Corporal La-Dean Byrd and Sergeant Jeff Monk joined Bailey in pursuit as the chase crossed into Covington County. They eventually used their patrol vehicles to box Rowell in on Bethel Church Road and bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion.

Heather Rowell faces multiple traffic violations.
Heather Rowell faces multiple traffic violations.

Rowell was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including:

  • Felony fleeing in motor vehicle
  • No drivers license
  • No insurance
  • Improper signal
  • Reckless driving
  • No motorcycle endorsement
  • No crash helmet

She is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

