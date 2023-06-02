Win Stuff
Volunteers spend a night out with the homeless

Night Out aims to bring awareness to plight of homeless in Hattiesburg
By Trey Howard
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The lack of resources for Hattiesburg’s homeless population has city leaders ready to take action

Organizations across the Pine Belt have gathered to spend the night with the homeless; an idea that Ward 2 Hattiesburg Councilwoman Deborah Delgado has wanted to execute for quite some time.

“I have been visiting homeless—not shelters, because we don’t have a shelter,” she said. “But some of the agencies that serve the homeless and see that the need is tremendous.”

Volunteers are helping serve food, not just for dinner, but breakfast as well, since they will remain on scene overnight.

Organizers will also provide the homeless with a survey to get an idea of how city leaders can continue to help.

“These individuals are homeless who are behind me,” Delgado said. “They are out here to raise their voices to be a part of the solution and not just to complain.”

Ward 4 Forrest County Supervisor Roderick Woullard is reminded of a story that puts the night into perspective

“This mayor of a large city, four years after he was mayor, he ended up homeless,” he said. “He was on the very streets that he refused to help.”

Volunteers are providing clothing and hygiene products, and Woullard had a message that he hopes will rally the community.

“Until it’s good for all of us, it won’t be good for any of us,” he said.

