USM baseball falls in extra innings at Auburn Regional

The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team lost 4-2 in extra innings to Samford...
The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team lost 4-2 in extra innings to Samford University in the opening game of the Auburn Regional Friday afternoon.(WMBF)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WDAM) - Samford University scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning and withstood a bases-loaded rally in the bottom of the inning by the University of Southern Mississippi to take a 4-2 victory in the opening game of the Auburn Regional Friday afternoon.

The second-seeded Golden Eagles (41-18) stranded 14 bases runners, including men on second base and third base with one out and down two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning.

USM fell into the elimination bracket and will face in a loser-go-home game at 2 p.m. Saturday the loser of Friday’s second game between top-seeded Auburn University and fourth-seeded University of Pennsylvania.

Third-seeded Samford (37-23) will face the winner of Friday’s Auburn-Penn game at 8 p.m. Saturday.

USM starting pitcher Tanner Hall went nine innings and allowed one run on eight hits. Hall, who threw 123 pitches, walked two and struck out nine.

But the Golden Eagles wasted scoring opportunities throughout the game, and the teams finished regular play in 1-1 tie.

USM’s bullpen then got tagged for three runs on three extra-base hits and a sacrifice fly, including a lead-off home run to beak the tie and two doubles.

