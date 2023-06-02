Win Stuff
Jones County sheriff seeks information on stolen ATV

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on the overnight theft of a 2019 Honda Foreman 500 ATV.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the overnight theft of a 2019 Honda Foreman 500 ATV.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is seeking public help locating a stolen ATV.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the yellow 2019 Honda Foreman ATV was taken from the 900 block of Summerland Road in the Hebron community.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this ATV or the person(s) responsible for the theft should call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or CrimeStoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). Tips can be made anonymously.

