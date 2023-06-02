‘John’s Bottle Cap’ opens in Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Mount Olive has a second museum for visitors to enjoy.

“John’s Bottle Cap” opened Thursday as a It’s a gallery dedicated to Coca-Cola.

The museum has more than 700 items, including bottles, toys and advertising related to Coke.

All the items were collected over the last decade by Mount Olive resident John Ross.

“I think (the gallery is) great and I think it will draw people from all around,” said Willie McCullum, Mount Olive alderwoman-at-large and owner of the Mimi’s Restaurant in downtown Mount Olive.

“I am terribly interested in it and it’s awesome, i think.”

Just a few months ago, another museum opened in downtown Mount Olive, The Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum, and it’s focused on the life of the late country music singer, songwriter and Mount Olive native Billy Ray Reynolds.

Both museums have free admission.

“(We) now have two (museums and) we’d like to have it as a theme for the entire town to come back to life, that’s what we hope,” said Sandra Boyd, gallery owner and member of Mount Olive, City Beautiful. “And if anybody’s wanting to put another museum in, they just need to let us know.”

“John’s Bottle Cap” is open on Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum is open Thursday-Saturday, also from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

