HPD: U.S. 49 storefront hit by elderly driver suffering from medical condition

The scene has since been cleared as of this time, according to the police department.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A storefront in Hattiesburg has taken some damage after a vehicle ran into it on Friday.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a crash into a storefront in the 6300 block of U.S. Highway 49, at Discount Tobacco & Beer.

When officers arrived, they found out that the wreck happened because an elderly diver was suffering from a medical condition that needed attention.

HPD said medical support was called for the driver.

The scene has since been cleared as of this time.

