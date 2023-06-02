HPD: U.S. 49 storefront hit by elderly driver suffering from medical condition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A storefront in Hattiesburg has taken some damage after a vehicle ran into it on Friday.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a crash into a storefront in the 6300 block of U.S. Highway 49, at Discount Tobacco & Beer.

When officers arrived, they found out that the wreck happened because an elderly diver was suffering from a medical condition that needed attention.

HPD said medical support was called for the driver.

The scene has since been cleared as of this time.

