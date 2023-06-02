Boil water notice issued in Lamar Co. due to water line repair

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for some North Lamar Water Association customers due to an emergency water line repair.

According to the water association, a boil water notice was issued Friday morning for customers who live on Hughes Road and Frances Street.

The water association says about 100 customers are going to be affected by the notice.

When customers’ water returns, they will need to boil it until further notice, according to NLWA.

