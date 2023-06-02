Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Boil water notice issued in Lamar Co. due to water line repair

The water association says about 100 customers are going to be affected by the notice.
The water association says about 100 customers are going to be affected by the notice.(Gray Media)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for some North Lamar Water Association customers due to an emergency water line repair.

According to the water association, a boil water notice was issued Friday morning for customers who live on Hughes Road and Frances Street.

The water association says about 100 customers are going to be affected by the notice.

When customers’ water returns, they will need to boil it until further notice, according to NLWA.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday stabbing results in eventual murder charge in Lamar County
Man arrested, charged with murder in Lamar County
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
The Hattiesburg Police Department released two stills from security camera footage showing a...
Hattiesburg police seek identity of armed robbery suspect
Investigation continuing into collision between bicycle and vehicle in Jones County
Investigation continuing into bicycle-vehicle collision in Jones County
The cases are still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office, and more charges...
Suspect connected in auto burglaries outside Georgia-Pacific arrested

Latest News

If anyone has information about the suspects’ identities or whereabouts, contact HPD at...
2 men suspected of grand larceny, theft in Hattiesburg from March
To mark the start of Pride Month, VA leadership decided to add a rainbow flag to the display of...
Congressman Ezell asks VA leaders to remove rainbow flag from display
Damage after shooting (Kids Room) - Kandice Lampley
Damage after shooting (Living Room) - Kandice Lampley