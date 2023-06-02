Win Stuff
2 men suspected of grand larceny, theft in Hattiesburg from March

If anyone has information about the suspects’ identities or whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg need help identifying suspects in a theft investigation from this past March.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, two men are being suspected of grand larceny and the theft of other items that happened in the 600 block of Campbell Loop on Tuesday, March 14.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, two men are being suspected of grand larceny and the theft of other items that happened in the 600 block of Campbell Loop on Tuesday, March 14.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

If anyone has information about the suspects’ identities or whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

