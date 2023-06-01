William Carey eliminated in semifinals of NAIA World Series

William Carey Sports Information

LEWISTON, Idaho (WDAM) - The William Carey Baseball Team saw their stellar season come to an end as they fell to Lewis-Clark State 15-6, Wednesday afternoon in the semi-finals of the Avista NAIA World Series.

Lewis-Clark jumped all over Carey to start the game, taking an early 6-0 lead, after two innings of play. However, the Crusader offense came to life in the top of the fourth inning.

Patrick Lee and Preston Ratliff lead off the inning with a single and a walk followed by Rigoberto Hernandez ripping a two RBI triple down the rightfield line. Caleb Laird would make it 6-3 LCS with an RBI groundout.

With two outs and two runners on base Bobby Lada tied the game at six all sending a shot over the centerfield wall. The game would not be tied long though, as the Warriors retook the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Carey ends their season with an overall record of 49-11 and 22-2 mark in conference play.

