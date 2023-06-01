Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Wheelchair-accessible van donated to Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins

Veterans Home
Veterans Home(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Friends of Mississippi Veterans donated a brand-new, passenger van to the Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins Wednesday morning

The donors are thrilled to be able to give them such a large donation, as they have worked with them for many years.

“I remember when we felt good to come up here and give them a cap as a gift on Veterans Day just to honor them,” Jack Winstead said.. “Now, that we can do this, the gentleman (who) has to go to the hospital this afternoon told me how he was looking forward to going in this new van because the others that handle wheelchairs and all is almost an impossible chore,”

The $80,000 van will be used to take residents to doctor’s appointments, events around the city or even a trip to the local grocery stores.

“As you might imagine, our residents here are veterans later on in their age,” said Ray Coleman, Mississippi Veterans Association director of communications. “So, they have various appointments that they need to meet, not just their medical appointments, but their benefits appointments as well.

“So, we’re just grateful to Friends of Mississippi Veterans for their great support. They have been a fierce supporter of not just this veterans home in Collins, but to all four of our veteran’s homes since they started in 2007.″

The Friends of Mississippi Veterans are now working to donate passenger vans to other veteran-assisted living homes in Mississippi. This was the first van the group had donated.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responded to the fatal crash at approximately 5 a.m.
Sumrall man killed in Tuesday morning crash in Stone Co.
According to the sheriff's department, Keyes, 27, of Richton was one of the people who ran from...
15-20 dogs found chained in Jones Co. during dog fighting arrest, sheriff’s department says
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Laiveon Page, 15, stands at about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, with...
JCSD: Soso teenager reported missing, may have been seen in Hoy community
The SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule was seen coming in for a landing.
What was that?: SpaceX Dragon landing

Latest News

SpaceX Dragon capsule landing
‘Beauty and the Beast’ kicks off FestivalSouth 2023
'Beauty and the Beast' kicks off FestivalSouth 2023
Parents raise bullying concerns at their children’s school in Wayne County
Bullying concerns in Wayne County
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Authorities investigating possible bomb in Picayune