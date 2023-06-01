WDAM Weekend Preview - June 1, 2023

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in Pine Belt that are looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place.

NOW THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND

FestivalSouth 2023 kicked off Tuesday night as the Hub City Players performed night one of their production of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" in celebration of the musical's 30th anniversary. The musical will be performed at the University of Southern Mississippi's Mannoni Performing Arts Center Auditorium, and it will be there from Tuesday - Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. each night. Click HERE for ticket prices and more information.

Thursday is day two for the 33rd Annual BayFest in Bay Springs. Thursday night is Armband Night, from 6-10 p.m., while Friday night is Gospel Night, as five different acts will perform. Saturday is “The Day of Fun,” as attendees will be able to take part in a car show, buy some arts and crafts and enter a contest to win prizes. Evening concerts on Saturday will start at 5 p.m. Click HERE for more information on BayFest.

SATURDAY

Mississippi Gulf Coast Corgis will host the 2nd Annual International Corgi Day on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cafe BoneJour in Bay St. Louis. All well-behaved, vaccinated dogs are invited, even dogs that are not corgis. Ticket costs are $15 per dog before the event and $20 the day of the event, and costs will include a frozen treat, bandana and a microchip. Proceeds and benefits will go towards Animal A.I.D. of Mississippi. Click HERE for more information.

The Hattiesburg Area Daylily Society will host its 27th Annual Daylily Show and Sale, “Daylilies: Garden Gems,” at the Hattiesburg Train Depot. The plant sale will open at 11 a.m., and The Daylily Show will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click HERE

Hope Community Collective and Save the Children are set to unveil a new mobile food pantry at a free summer kickoff party at Friendship Park in Columbia at 1 p.m. The mobile food pantry will deliver food to kids and families in need in the Lamar, Marion and Walthall counties over the summer. Bouncey houses and other activities will be available at the event. For more information on the event and the mobile food pantry, click HERE

Downtown Hattiesburg Association’s First Saturday event will take place downtown as businesses in the area will host their own events. From block parties to outdoor markets to gallery openings, there will be many opportunities to discover something new during this month’s event. For the full event list, click HERE

Stand-up comedian Ryan Hamilton will headline a comedy show at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater. Comedian and Hattiesburg native Mary Ryan Brown will be the opening act of the show. For ticket prices and other information, click HERE

SUNDAY

FesitvalSouth will present a free silent film and music accompanying event at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater titled "The (Not So) Silent Movie," at 3 p.m. Both Buster Keaton's "The Boat" (1921) and Fatty Arbuckle's "The Bellboy" (1918) will be shown, as Dr. Douglas Rust will accompany both films by playing the theater's Robert Morgan pipe organ.

