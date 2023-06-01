Waynesboro native earns wine certification

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christen Raanes, owner of The Little Wine Shoppe in Hattiesburg, recently became the first Mississippian to complete her diploma with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust.

Raanes joins a prestigious group of only 12,500 graduates from around the world to have completed this globally recognized qualification over the last 54 years.

Founded in 1969, the WSET is headquartered in London and is one of the world’s leading providers of wine education.

As WSET’s highest certification, the WSET Diploma offers an expert-level understanding of the factors influencing a wine’s style, quality, and price through in-depth study of numerous wine regions and tasting skills.

Raanes completed her diploma coursework over two-and-a-half years, traveling to Washington, D.C., for testing periodically.

“Studying with the WSET offered me the ability to turn a hobby into a passion and a passion into a career,” Raanes said.

Raanes opened the Little Wine Shoppe in Hattiesburg’s The District at Midtown in June 2021.

The store, which specializes in unique wines, offers daily samples, private tastings and a monthly wine club.

“I love working in wine retail. It’s exciting to introduce wines and the information about what makes them distinctive or special to our customers,” Raanes said.

Originally from Waynesboro, Raanes attended the University of Southern Mississippi for her undergraduate degree.

She also holds the designation of Certified Specialist of Wine.

Raanes plans to host a wine festival at the Bottling Company on Aug. 19.

“It’s awesome to see the wine community that has sprung up in conjunction with our tastings and club.”

More information is available at www.thelittlewineshoppe.com.

