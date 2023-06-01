Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Train carrying hazardous materials derails, causing highway closure in Minnesota

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (Chris Orwig via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Minn. (CNN) - Officials say a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Minnesota just south of the Canadian border Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported and no immediate signs of leaks, but the derailment forced a highway closure.

Kittson County’s emergency management director said precautionary measures were being taken in case leaks did happen.

The Canadian Pacific train consisted of 25 cars, including some tank cars carrying an unspecified flammable liquid.

Officials didn’t provide details about how many cars derailed.

Details weren’t immediately available about the cause.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted the site has been contained and experts will survey the area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian
MHP responded to the fatal crash at approximately 5 a.m.
Sumrall man killed in Tuesday morning crash in Stone Co.
Laiveon Page, 15, stands at about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, with...
JCSD: Soso teenager reported missing, may have been seen in Hoy community
The SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule was seen coming in for a landing.
What was that?: SpaceX Dragon landing
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Police find homemade gun during fatal Picayune traffic stop

Latest News

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (CHRIS ORWIG)
Video shows train cars derailed near highway in Minnesota
FILE -The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn. The...
US turns up pressure on air bag inflator company that refuses a recall despite deaths, injuries
Man arrested for stealing a squad car as he awaited trial for allegedly stealing a different...
Police arrest man accused of stealing police car a second time
Man arrested for stealing a squad car as he awaited trial for allegedly stealing a different...
Police arrest man accused of stealing police car a second time