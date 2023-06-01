Suspect connected in auto burglaries outside Georgia-Pacific arrested

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Beaumont man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a string of auto burglaries that took place in the parking lot of Georgia-Pacific in Perry County.

Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daylan Bolton, 23, and charged him with auto burglary.

PCSO said the burglaries took place over the past month at the manufacturing company.

Sheriff Mitch Nobles said three or four vehicles had been reported broken into.

“And we may have a few more yet to come forward,” Nobles said.

Nobles said his office had received several reports of auto burglaries, where items were taken from different vehicles belonging to Georgia-Pacific employees.

The cases remain under investigation and more charges could be pending.

