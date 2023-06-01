Win Stuff
Sunny and warm for your Friday. Expect hotter weather this weekend.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 6/1
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies will be mostly clear this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm as highs top out into the low 90s.

This weekend will be much hotter across south Mississippi.

Highs on Saturday will top out into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be even hotter as highs soar into the mid 90s during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Expect more of the same next week.

Skies will be partly cloudy for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 90s.

