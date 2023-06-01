Splash Days return to Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg held the first of several Splash Days of the summer Thursday at Thames Elementary School.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department supplies the water. The kids supply the fun.

“It gives the kids and parents something to do,” HFD Assistant Fire Chief, Chris Carr said. “It gets us out into the community and allows us to interact, show off the fire truck, and let them interact with us and just see what it is we have to offer.

“It also allows for this community to gather because most of these people live right nearby.”

Thursday was the first of many Splash Days and the complete list can be found on City of Hattiesburg’s Facebook page.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.