Search underway in Jasper County for Newton County homicide suspect

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Right now there is a multi-agency search in Jasper County for a homicide suspect wanted out of Newton County.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told our sister station WTOK that Roderick Tyrone Moss, 48, is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’dae Knowlin, whose body was found inside her home after deputies did a welfare check Tuesday.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, several departments are searching for Moss after he was reportedly seen near the Rose Hill community.

Johnson said there is an active search in the area of MS Highway 513.

Several agencies including the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Clarke, Smith, Newton, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Departments are helping in the search. Johnson said SCSO is assisting with a drone that is equipped with technology that can sense heat.

If you see Moss, call 911.

