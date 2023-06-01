Railroad crossing bar damaged in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -Ellisville officials are working on repairing a gate at a railroad crossing in the city.

The Ellisville Police Department posted a picture on its Facebook page of the damaged crossing bar at Holly Street and U.S. 11.

“The crossing bar has been damaged,” the post read. “This is causing the lights to flash. Railroad officials have been notified. Be patient please.”

