Railroad crossing bar damaged in Ellisville

The City of Ellisville is dealing with a broken railroad crossing bar at Holly Street and U.S. 11.
The City of Ellisville is dealing with a broken railroad crossing bar at Holly Street and U.S. 11.(Ellisville Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -Ellisville officials are working on repairing a gate at a railroad crossing in the city.

The Ellisville Police Department posted a picture on its Facebook page of the damaged crossing bar at Holly Street and U.S. 11.

“The crossing bar has been damaged,” the post read. “This is causing the lights to flash. Railroad officials have been notified. Be patient please.”

