Purvis bests West Lauderdale 3-1 to open Class 4A state championship series

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - West Lauderdale made Purvis head coach Tony Farlow sweat it out, but the Tornadoes prevailed in Game 1 of the Class 4A state championship series.

Purvis scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning and Joseph Parker slammed the door shut in the bottom of the frame to seal a 3-1 win at Trustmark Park in Pearl on Wednesday.

“This team has done it at times this year,” Farlow said. “I never give up on this team.”

The Knights forced an extra inning when Jacob Wooten’s RBI single in the seventh scored Cooper Rainier to tie the game at 1-1.

The Tornadoes answered right back in the eighth, plating two with Austin Lawler’s RBI single and David Hudson Walker’s RBI groundout.

“We have fight,” said Purvis junior pitcher Eli Lowe. “I feel like no matter the situation and whatever happens to us we always find a way to fight back.”

Lowe kept West Lauderdale at bay for most of the afternoon, allowing four hits and striking out three in six innings.

Parker relieved Lowe in the seventh, giving up an RBI single to Wooten which tied the game at 1-1 - the run credited to Lowe.

The Tornadoes opened the scoring in the third inning when Damon Putnam singled in Parker.

“West Lauderdale battled,” Farlow said. “They hit some balls right at us and we escaped some innings that they could’ve put runs on the board. I feel very fortunate but our team’s battled all year like this. I feel good about our team.”

Purvis has a chance to claim its fourth state title with a win on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

