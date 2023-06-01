Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Pisgah student killed in ATV accident had larger-than-life spirit, mother says

Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Keigan “Keig” Norwood(Family)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Keigan “Keig” Norwood’s six-year-old frame could hardly contain his outsized personality.

In the aftermath and shock of her loss, Keigan’s mom, Virginia Gross, described her son to 3 On Your Side regarding the impact he made on those around him during his life.

The Pisgah Elementary School student succumbed Tuesday to injuries he sustained Sunday when the all-terrain vehicle he was riding in Pelahatchie was struck by a car.

Keigan and his friend Myleigh Dittus, 10, with whom he was riding, were airlifted to UMMC and placed in intensive care.

Myleigh remains in serious condition.

She told WLBT in an exclusive statement on Wednesday that Keigan “was one of the happiest kids you will ever meet.”

Gross also described her young son as “a Facebook comedian” whose larger-than-life spirit drew people to him.

“Everyone looked forward to me posting videos or something Keigan had said,” Gross said. “You could always count on him for a laugh when you were having a bad day,” she explained. “He never met a stranger. He is the only little kid I know who had high school friends.”

Even at a young age, Gross said Keigan’s faith in God was strong, and he wanted to be baptized as soon as possible.

Sunday’s accident is under investigation, Rankin County Spokesman Paul Holley told WLBT Tuesday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian
MHP responded to the fatal crash at approximately 5 a.m.
Sumrall man killed in Tuesday morning crash in Stone Co.
Laiveon Page, 15, stands at about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, with...
JCSD: Soso teenager reported missing, may have been seen in Hoy community
The SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule was seen coming in for a landing.
What was that?: SpaceX Dragon landing
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Police find homemade gun during fatal Picayune traffic stop

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Police Department released two stills from security camera footage showing a...
Hattiesburg police seek identity of armed robbery suspect
1 officer dead, 1 officer injured during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer injured during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Purvis baseball
Purvis bests West Lauderdale 3-1 to open Class 4A state championship series
Purvis baseball
Purvis bests West Lauderdale 3-1 to open Class 4A state championship series
Manhunt on in Jasper County for Newton County murder suspect